Austrian ex-finance minister guilty of corruption

Vienna, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A Vienna court on Friday sentenced a flamboyant, jet-setting former Austrian finance minister to eight years in prison at the end of a long and keenly-watched corruption trial.

Karl-Heinz Grasser was found guilty of abuse of power and taking part of a bribe totalling 9.6 million Euros ($11.

7 million) in a deal to sell thousands of publicly-owned apartments.

Experts have described it as the largest corruption case in Austria since World War II.

During the trial, a co-defendant admitted to passing on insider information that allowed a consortium to buy 60,000 government-owned apartments for 961 million euros, just one million euros more than a rival bidder.

Just three years later, the consortium valued the apartments at about double the price.