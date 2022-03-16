UrduPoint.com

Austrian FM Due Today On 4-day Visit

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Austria's Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Alexander Schallenberg is due today here on a four-day visit, Foreign Office said Wednesday.

On the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Austrian foreign minister will be accompanied by a business delegation.

"The visit of Austrian foreign minister to Pakistan is expected to impart further impetus to the multifaceted Pakistan-Austria relationship," the FO said in a statement.

During his visit, Foreign Minister Schallenberg will hold delegation level talks with FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi to review the whole range of bilateral matters as well as discuss regional and global issues of importance.

A business roundtable conference is being organized where Austrian and Pakistani businessmen will get an opportunity to discuss prospective business opportunities.

Schallenberg will also undertake a visit to Lahore.

Austria is a valued partner of Pakistan as the two countries have longstanding, cordial relations with growing cooperation in diverse fields.

A number of Austrian companies are doing business in Pakistan and the two countries have linkages in the field of higher education. Pakistan and Austria also cooperate closely at international fora.

>