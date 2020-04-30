UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian GP 'must Be Behind Closed Doors', Insists Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:10 AM

Austrian GP 'must be behind closed doors', insists minister

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :The Austrian Grand Prix, now set to be the first race of the coronavirus-hit Formula One world championship, will only be given the green light on condition it is raced behind closed doors.

Organisers of the July 5 grand prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg were told by the country's health minister on Wednesday that certain guarantees have to be met.

"Authorisation to stage the event depends entirely on the security plan that the organisers present," Rudolf Anschober told Radio O1.

"We will only allow such events under very strict conditions and of course, I think it goes without saying, without a crowd." He told the Austrian Press Agency (APA): "We have done our part." The government wants the race weekend to be organised on a "closed circuit" with the only people outside of the teams allowed being Austrians involved in the management of the race.

Earlier this week, Formula One boss Chase Carey targeted the season starting in Austria after the French Grand Prix was cancelled and fans barred from the British race at Silverstone on July 19.

The French Grand Prix, which was to have been held on June 28, was the 10th race of the season to be scrapped or postponed.

"We're targeting a start to racing in Europe through July, August and beginning of September, with the first race taking place in Austria on 3-5 July weekend," Carey said in a statement.

"September, October and November, would see us race in Eurasia, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in the Gulf in December with Bahrain before the traditional finale in Abu Dhabi, having completed between 15-18 races."However, Carey also said he expected "the early races to be without fans".

Related Topics

World Europe Abu Dhabi Austria Bahrain June July August September October November December Event From Government Race Asia

Recent Stories

Federal Transport Authority calls for compliance w ..

31 minutes ago

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

1 hour ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

US Federal Reserve warns virus 'poses considerable ..

41 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

3 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.