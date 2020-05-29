UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian League Leaders Docked Six Points For Breaking Virus Rules

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 01:30 AM

Austrian league leaders docked six points for breaking virus rules

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Austrian league leaders LASK Linz were docked six points and fined 75,000 Euros ($83,147) on Thursday for breaking strict social distancing rules in training.

With the championship set to resume on June 2 after lockdown, the sanction meant that LASK lost top spot to Salzburg.

Football authorities in the country acted after a video emerged that showed players training together rather than in groups of six as specified in health protocols drawn up to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

LASK said they will appeal the decision.

The Austrian Bundesliga still has 10 more rounds of games to play this season.

Matches will take place behind closed doors every three days in order to finish the championship by the first week of July.

Salzburg, the six-time champions, were three points behind the Linz club in the table when the championship was halted in March.

Related Topics

Linz Salzburg March June July Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

European Commission's New Economic Recovery Plan T ..

19 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

2 hours ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

2 hours ago

Appointment of New WTO Chief Unlikely to Resolve C ..

19 minutes ago

MLS teams allowed to resume small-group training

1 hour ago

Scotland to begin initial easing of virus lockdown ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.