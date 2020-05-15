UrduPoint.com
Austrian League Leaders Investigated For Breaking Training Rules

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Austrian league leaders investigated for breaking training rules

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Austrian league leaders LASK Linz faces possible punishment for violating health regulations by resuming full training, a move which incurred the wrath of their rivals.

The league investigation was triggered by a video tape of the training sessions, which was filmed without the club's knowledge and which allegedly showed a breach Austrian regulations for fighting with coronavirus pandemic.

Since April 20, clubs in Austria have only been allowed to train in groups of up to six players. Full training will only be allowed from Friday. The championship is scheduled to resume on 2 June.

