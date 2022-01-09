Austrian pair share slalom lead in Abelboden

Adelboden, Switzerland, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Austrian duo Fabio Gstrein and Manuel Feller shared the lead after Sunday's ultra competitive first run of the World Cup slalom in Abelboden with less than a second splitting the top 24 skiers.

Feller, second in the giant 24 hours earlier on the Chuenisbargli slope, and Gstrein timed 54.

06sec, with defending overall champion Alexis Pinturault just 11 hundredths of a second away in fifth.

"Everything's still to play for" commented Pinturault, third on Saturday, ahead of the second run at 1230GMT.

The technically demanding circuit caught out the two leaders of the season's slalom standings - Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag and Swede Kristoffer Jakobsen.

Another failing to finish was Clement Noel, winner of the season-opening race at Val d'Isere.