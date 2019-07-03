Austrian parliament approves total glyphosate ban

Vienna, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Austria's parliament on Tuesday approved a complete ban on glyphosate, putting the country on track to becoming the first EU member to forbid all use of the controversial herbicide.

Deputies voted in favour of a bill brought by the Social Democratic party to ban glyphosate products, suspected of causing cancer, as a "precautionary" measure.