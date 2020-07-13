Austrian politicians trade accusations over Wirecard

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The dramatic collapse of German payment provider Wirecard fueled a political row in Austria Monday, with former right-wing coalition partners trading accusations of links to key players in the scandal.

Once a darling of the fintech scene, Wirecard filed for insolvency in June after being forced to admit that 1.9 billion Euros ($2.1 billion) missing from its accounts likely did not exist.

Both Wirecard's former Chief Operating Officer Jan Marsalek and its founder and former Chief Executive Markus Braun are Austrian.

In recent days reports have emerged about their connections in Vienna's political and intelligence circles, in particular to the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) and the centre-right People's Party (OeVP) of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

According to Austria's Die Presse daily, in 2017 Marsalek passed confidential information from Austria's secret services and interior ministry to the FPOe.

The Financial Times has reported that Marsalek also had an association with individuals or networks linked to Russia's military intelligence directorate, the GRU.

On Monday, the head of the OeVP's parliamentary grouping, Gaby Schwarz, said her party had called for a meeting of Austria's National Security Council, which advises the government.

"This is about Austria's security and neutrality," Schwarz said, adding that she wanted the council to consider Marsalek's alleged links to the FPOe and intelligence circles, "how intense the links were, who spread what secret information".

Earlier Schwarz's FPOe counterpart Christian Hafenecker had called another press conference, to call attention to "the intense links between the OeVP and the scandal-ridden firm Wirecard", and Braun in particular.

He appeared alongside Kurz at an OeVP campaign event in 2017 and in the same year donated 70,000 euros ($79,500) to the party.

Braun was also a member of an OeVP-linked think-tank.

Schwarz rejected the characterisation of Braun as an "OeVP man" and pointed out he had also donated money to the liberal NEOS party.

Braun has turned himself in to police while an international arrest warrant has been issued for Marsalek, who remains at large.

Kurz presided over a coalition of the OeVP and FPOe that collapsed in spectacular fashion in May 2019 over a separate corruption scandal.

Following elections last year, Kurz and the OeVP returned to government, in a coalition with the Greens.