Austrian Ski Resorts Shutting Down To Stem Virus

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 02:00 AM

Austrian ski resorts shutting down to stem virus

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :World-class ski areas in western Austria's Tyrol province are to close down Sunday to fight the spread of the new coronavirus, regional officials said Thursday.

Tyrol shares a border with Italy and is one of the places where Austrian cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, have been concentrated.

"The decision was not easy for us but we are taking responsibility for all Tyrolians and all those who find themselves in Tyrol," a statement issued by the provincial governor's office said.

Around 100 of the 361 confirmed cases in Austria have been found in the province, which is home to about 140 ski areas that account for much of its economic activity.

Kitzbuhel, Soelden and St. Anton are among the resorts that regularly host World Cup ski races and attract visitors from all over the world.

