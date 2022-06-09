UrduPoint.com

Austrians X-ray Pitch And Say France Game Can Go Ahead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Austrians X-ray pitch and say France game can go ahead

Vienna, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :An independent inspection of the Ernst-Happel Stadium pitch on Wednesday concluded that Austria's game against France could go ahead even though a huge hole appeared during a Nations League match against Denmark earlier in the week.

With a sold-out match against world champions France scheduled for Friday, the Austrian football federation (OFB), commissioned an expert inspection, including X-rays, of the Vienna pitch.

"The report clearly recommends that the match should take place as scheduled," Bernhard Neuhold, the OFB managing director, told AFP.

"Nevertheless, we have to wait for a feedback from UEFA," he added.

Contacted by AFP, UEFA did not communicate a decision on the fate of the match on Wednesday evening.

On Monday, after winning their Nations League game 2-1, Danish players complained about the hole that had appeared in the centre circle.

They said it was at least 30cm deep.

"I don't know what's going on with this amateur stadium," midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg told the press.

On Wednesday, an OFB spokeswoman told AFP that the hole was probably caused by recent heavy rain.

"It is likely that there was a significant increase in the level of groundwater from the nearby Danube, caused by heavy rains on Sunday night to Monday," she said.

"The waters exerted upward pressure on the pitch, which caused the formation of a cavity, leading to a hole." More rain is forecast in Vienna on Thursday and Friday.

Monday's game was beset with problems.

Kick-off was delayed 90 minutes by a power cut.

"The outage affected neighbouring districts of Vienna and was caused by faulty power lines. The technicians say that the heavy rains on Sunday caused this problem," the OFB told AFP.

ama-jta/jed/pb/ea

Related Topics

Football World France Vienna Circle Austria Denmark Sunday From Rains

Recent Stories

Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

Lebanon pine forest blaze begins wildfire season

2 hours ago
 Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in ..

Turkey expresses condolence over loss of lives in Balochistan bus accident

2 hours ago
 Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic ..

Govt making strenuous efforts to resolve economic crisis: Muhammad Zubair

2 hours ago
 Abducted MSc student recovered safely

Abducted MSc student recovered safely

2 hours ago
 Provision of employments and bettering the quality ..

Provision of employments and bettering the quality of people's life are among th ..

2 hours ago
 Power outage in LU hospital leaves patients in dis ..

Power outage in LU hospital leaves patients in distress

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.