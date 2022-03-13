YANQING, Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) --:Veronika Aigner won her second gold for her family at the Beijing Paralympic Winter Games on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Austrian racer, who claimed the women's giant slalom vision impaired on Friday, finished first in the slalom event on Saturday with a two-run time of one minute and 31.53 seconds, 1.71 seconds ahead of her 16-year-old sister Barbara. Alexandra Rexova of Slovakia took bronze in 1:36.31.

This is the fourth gold the Aigner family won at the Beijing Games.

Her younger brother Johannes Aigner took home another two in men's downhill and giant slalom vision impaired.

Ebba Aarsjoe won her second gold of the Beijing Games after winning the women's slalom standing. The Swedish skier, who won the women's super combined event on Monday, clocked a winning time of 1:31.76 over two runs in the slalom event. Zhang Mengqiu of China finished second with 5.64 seconds behind. Anna-Maria Rieder of Germany took bronze in 1:40.50.