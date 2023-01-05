UrduPoint.com

Austria's Annual Inflation Slows To 10.2% In December 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Austria's annual inflation slows to 10.2% in December 2022

ANKARA, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Austria's annual consumer inflation slowed to 10.2% in December 2022, according to a flash estimate released on Thursday.

The figure was down from 10.6 % in November and 11% in October thanks to electricity price brake and the noticeable easing of price pressure on fuel, the country's statistical office said in a statement.

"The upward pressure on prices for food and restaurant services continues," said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

On a monthly basis, Austria's consumer prices rose by 0.2 % in December 2022.

Related Topics

Electricity Price Austria October November December From

Recent Stories

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on ..

AGDA hosts Lana Nusseibeh on UAE’s first year on UN Security Council

16 minutes ago
 Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day ..

Kashmiris observe Right to Self-Determination Day today

19 minutes ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail till Jan 31

45 minutes ago
 Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to ass ..

Junaid Safdar to shift Pakistan permanently to assist Maryam Nawaz in politics

1 hour ago
 COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first o ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir in Saudi Arabia on his first official visit

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as P ..

Pak Vs NZ: Visitors take slim lead of 41 runs as Pakistan all out for 408

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.