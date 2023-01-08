UrduPoint.com

Austria's Annual Inflation Slows To 10.2% In December 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ANKARA, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) ::Austria's annual consumer inflation slowed to 10.2% in December 2022, according to a flash estimate released on Thursday.

The figure was down from 10.6 % in November and 11% in October thanks to electricity price brake and the noticeable easing of price pressure on fuel, the country's statistical office said in a statement.

"The upward pressure on prices for food and restaurant services continues," said Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas.

On a monthly basis, Austria's consumer prices rose by 0.2 % in December 2022

