UrduPoint.com

Austria's Economic Growth Slows In Q4 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Austria's economic growth slows in Q4 2021

VIENNA, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:Austria's economic growth slowed in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2021 as the COVID-19-induced lockdown measures dampened tourism, trade and transportation, the Austrian Institute of Economic Research (WIFO) said on Monday.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 5.

4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter -- a figure way below the year-on-year growth of 12.8 percent and 5.6 percent in the second and third quarters, respectively, according to estimates released by the WIFO on Monday.

The country's Q4 GDP contracted by 2.2 percent compared to the third quarter.

Last November, Austria imposed a national lockdown to contain surging COVID-19 infections, which dealt a heavy blow to its consumer service sectors.

Related Topics

Austria November

Recent Stories

International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed ..

International appreciation and thanks for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creativ ..

12 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high of over 18,000

14 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more ..

Philippines logs 9,493 new COVID-19 cases, 51 more deaths

15 minutes ago
 Ugandan artists stage show ahead of Spring Festiva ..

Ugandan artists stage show ahead of Spring Festival celebrations

15 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Economy Stabilizing, Fina ..

Zelenskyy Says Ukrainian Economy Stabilizing, Financial System Under Control

15 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln for Electr ..

Afghanistan Owes Tajikistan Over $33Mln for Electricity - Tajik Energy Holding

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>