VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Austria's exports and imports slumped by 7.5 percent and 8.6 percent respectively during 2020, according to Federal institution Statistics Austria on Friday In 2020, the Alpine country's exports totaled 141.93 billion Euros (169.78 billion U.S. Dollars), while its imports amounted to 144.20 billion euros, according to preliminary results released by Statistics Austria.

"The corona pandemic slowed Austrian foreign trade in 2020," said Tobias Thomas, director general of Statistics Austria. "In the months from March to May, which were characterized by the first corona-virus-related restrictions, the decreases were particularly pronounced.

" These contributed significantly to the overall decrease in 2020, even if foreign trade showed more vitality at the end of the year, he added.

Around 70 percent of Austrian foreign trade were processed with the EU member states, and Germany remained its top trade partner in terms of both imports and exports, data showed.

On the import side, China took the second place for the first time in 2020, accounting for 7.0 percent of the country's total imports, with 10.15 billion euros.