(@FahadShabbir)

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Austria's far right, relatively unscathed by the so-called "Ibiza-gate" scandal that brought down its government in May, hopes for a second chance in national elections next month.

Former chancellor Sebastian Kurz's conservative People's Party (OeVP) could once again partner with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe), said analyst Thomas Hofer, in a re-run of late 2017 when the two parties rose to power together on an anti-immigration platform.

"The conservatives are more cautious today than they were in 2017 to renew an alliance with the FPOe... But this possibility cannot be dismissed because any other form of coalition would be unstable," Hofer told AFP.