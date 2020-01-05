UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria's Foreign Ministry Says Facing 'serious Cyber Attack'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 08:40 AM

Austria's foreign ministry says facing 'serious cyber attack'

Vienna, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Austria's foreign ministry is facing a "serious cyber attack", it said late Saturday, warning another country could be responsible.

"Due to the gravity and nature of the attack, it cannot be excluded that it is a targeted attack by a state actor," it said in a statement with the interior ministry shortly before 11.00 pm (2200 GMT), adding that the attack was ongoing.

"In the past, other European countries have been the target of similar attacks," it continued.

Immediate measures had been taken and a "coordination committee" set up, it said, without elaborating.

The attack came as Austria's Greens on Saturday gave the go-ahead to a coalition with the country's conservatives at a party congress in Salzburg, removing the last obstacle to the unprecedented alliance.

The German government's IT network in 2018 was hit by a cyberattack.

Last year the EU adopted powers to punish those outside the bloc who launch cyberattacks that cripple hospitals and banks, sway elections and steal company secrets or funds.

Related Topics

Attack Interior Ministry German Company Salzburg Alliance Austria Congress 2018 Government

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

9 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

9 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

9 hours ago

Senior service as Broad, Anderson give England edg ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

10 hours ago

Rockets Fired at Balad Military Base Hosting US Fo ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.