UrduPoint.com

Austria's Gasser Retains Olympic Snowboard Big Air Title

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Austria's Gasser retains Olympic snowboard Big Air title

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Austria's Anna Gasser won a dramatic snowboard Big Air gold on Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics, snatching the lead with her third and final run.

Gasser grabbed the lead from Zoi Sadowski Synnott and when the New Zealander fell in the last run of the competition, gold was Gasser's -- successfully defending her title from four years ago.

The 30-year-old, who was mobbed by the other snowboarders at the end, topped the final standings with a score of 185.50, with Sadowski Synnott second on 177.

Bronze went to Japan's Kokomo Murase.

