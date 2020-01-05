UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria's Greens Vote To Join Coalition Government

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Austria's Greens vote to join coalition government

Vienna, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Austria's Greens on Saturday gave the go-ahead to a coalition with the country's conservatives at a party congress in Salzburg, removing the last obstacle to the unprecedented alliance.

Delegates at the extraordinary congress voted 93 percent in favour of the agreement signed on Thursday by Greens chief Werner Kogler.

"Europe is watching us and what we do is important on a continent-wide basis," Kogler said, adding that he was delighted to be able to "bury fossil fuels" and achieve "carbon neutrality".

The new coalition government with the conservatives, led by Sebastian Kurz, is expected to be sworn in next week.

The two parties announced late Wednesday that they had agreed to govern together after key election gains in September following a corruption scandal that broke apart Kurz's ruling coalition with the far right.

On Thursday they announced that the coalition would aim for carbon neutrality by 2040 to make the country a European "forerunner" in climate protection.

Party members gathering in Salzburg admitted that they would have to "swallow snakes" to find common ground.

"We must not forget that we are a party that polls 13.8 percent," delegate Birgit Hebein said.

The Greens will have four ministers in the new government, against ten for the conservatives.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Scandal Europe Salzburg Alliance September Congress Government Agreement

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

2 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

2 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

2 hours ago

Senior service as Broad, Anderson give England edg ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

Rockets Fired at Balad Military Base Hosting US Fo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.