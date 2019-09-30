UrduPoint.com
Austria's Kurz Faces Tricky Search For Partners Despite Victory

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

Austria's Kurz faces tricky search for partners despite victory

Vienna, Austria, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The 33-year-old leader of Austria's centre-right People's Party (OeVP) Sebastian Kurz faces the start of a tough search for possible coalition partners Monday, despite resounding success in parliamentary elections.

The OeVP won a clear victory with around 37 percent in Sunday's vote, a marked improvement on its performance in 2017 and a result which means Kurz will have the responsibility of sounding out other parties -- which may now be an uphill task.

Kurz's triumph comes despite the fact that his last government collapsed in May after his far-right coalition allies, the Freedom Party (FPOe), was engulfed in the "Ibiza-gate" corruption scandal which led to the resignation of its leader Heinz-Christian Strache.

In the week before the vote the FPOe was hit by further allegations of expenses abuse by Strache and suffered a worse than expected loss, down almost 10 percent from 2017 to around 16 percent, according to projected results.

The OeVP-FPOe alliance -- hailed as a model by nationalists across Europe, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- now seems unlikely to be repeated as FPOe leaders took to the airwaves to say they would prefer to lick their wounds in opposition.

Dejected FPOe leader Norbert Hofer, who took over from Strache, says steps towards the "reconstruction" of the party will be announced in the coming days and has not ruled out expelling Strache if the expenses allegations turn out to be true.

