UrduPoint.com

Austria's Kurz Under Pressure To Resign Over Graft Claims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:01 PM

Austria's Kurz under pressure to resign over graft claims

Vienna, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday faced increasing calls to step down, including from his own government allies, two days after he was implicated in a corruption scandal.

On Wednesday prosecutors raided several locations linked to Kurz's right-wing People's Party (OeVP) and announced that the 35-year-old and nine other individuals were under investigation over claims that government money was used in a corrupt deal to ensure positive media coverage.

The opposition has announced they will file a no-confidence motion against Kurz next Tuesday though whether it can succeed depends on the OeVP's junior coalition partner, the Greens, who have not yet said how they will vote.

But Greens leader and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler said the "serious, dire accusations" have "cast doubt on the ability of the chancellor to act and carry out his office effectively".

"Now it's getting extraordinarily difficult" to continue to work with Kurz, he told reporters ahead of meeting opposition parties to discuss how they could ensure "stability".

If Tuesday's vote gets the required majority in parliament to succeed, it would be the second time Kurz -- who became the world's youngest democratically elected leader in 2017 -- is deposed.

In 2019, his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) collapsed after his ally became engulfed in a corruption scandal, but fresh elections once again saw Kurz's OeVP come out on top.

In the latest scandal, Kurz has denied any wrongdoing, saying the accusations against him were "baseless," and has so far ruled out stepping down.

Thousands demonstrated in front of the OeVP headquarters in downtown Vienna late Thursday, calling for Kurz's resignation while waving signs that read "Against corruption" and "Shame on you".

According to prosecutors, the core allegation is that between 2016 and 2018, finance ministry resources were used to finance "partially manipulated opinion polls that served an exclusively party political interest".

This correlates to the time period in which Kurz, already a government minister, took over the leadership of the OeVP and later that of the Alpine EU member at the helm of a coalition with the FPOe.

Prosecutors allege that payments were made to an unnamed media company -- widely understood to be the Oesterreich tabloid -- in return for publishing these surveys.

The OeVP-Green coalition -- a first at a national level -- entered office in January 2020 and has already been put under strain several times by the fallout from other corruption scandals and differences over questions such as refugee policy.

Related Topics

Corruption World Scandal Parliament Vote Company Vienna Alpine Money January 2017 2016 2018 2019 2020 Media From Government Refugee Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Chinese FM calls for joint efforts to remove cance ..

Chinese FM calls for joint efforts to remove cancer of terrorism

9 minutes ago
 Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Eid ..

Foolproof security arrangements to be made on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi (SAWW): RPO

14 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un- Nabi to be celebrated with religious ..

Eid Milad-un- Nabi to be celebrated with religious fervour: Minister

14 minutes ago
 UN alarmed by Myanmar military moves

UN alarmed by Myanmar military moves

14 minutes ago
 Volcanic grit, water shortage threaten La Palma's ..

Volcanic grit, water shortage threaten La Palma's bananas

14 minutes ago
 Greece promises to probe migrant pushback reports

Greece promises to probe migrant pushback reports

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.