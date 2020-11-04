Berlin, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called on the European Union Tuesday to do more to fight "political Islam", which he said represented a grave threat to European values.

"The EU must focus much more strongly on the problem of political islam in the future," Kurz told the German daily Die Welt in an interview.

"I hope we will see an end to this misunderstood tolerance and that all countries in Europe will finally realise how dangerous the ideology of political Islam is for our freedom and the European way of life.

" He was speaking a day after a known Islamic extremist went on a shooting rampage in Vienna, killing four people in Austria's first terrorist attack in decades.

Kurz said the EU "must, with utmost determination and unity, wage a war against Islamist terror, but particularly against its political base, that is to say political Islam."The Austrian leader said he was in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron and "many other government leaders so that we can coordinate more closely within the EU."Austria would put the issue on the agenda of upcoming EU summits, he added.