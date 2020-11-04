UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austria's Kurz Urges EU To Do More To Fight 'political Islam'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:20 AM

Austria's Kurz urges EU to do more to fight 'political Islam'

Berlin, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called on the European Union Tuesday to do more to fight "political Islam", which he said represented a grave threat to European values.

"The EU must focus much more strongly on the problem of political islam in the future," Kurz told the German daily Die Welt in an interview.

"I hope we will see an end to this misunderstood tolerance and that all countries in Europe will finally realise how dangerous the ideology of political Islam is for our freedom and the European way of life.

" He was speaking a day after a known Islamic extremist went on a shooting rampage in Vienna, killing four people in Austria's first terrorist attack in decades.

Kurz said the EU "must, with utmost determination and unity, wage a war against Islamist terror, but particularly against its political base, that is to say political Islam."The Austrian leader said he was in contact with French President Emmanuel Macron and "many other government leaders so that we can coordinate more closely within the EU."Austria would put the issue on the agenda of upcoming EU summits, he added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Europe German European Union Vienna Austria All Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

22 minutes ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

22 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

52 minutes ago

Govt made agreements with IPPs to reduce prices in ..

38 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Board of Direc ..

52 minutes ago

In Vienna, residents' cherished sense of security ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.