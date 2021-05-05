(@FahadShabbir)

Vienna, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Even if they rarely speak German and some have never set foot on Austrian soil, nearly 76 years after the Holocaust, descendants of those forced out of Austria by the Nazis are reclaiming the nationality stolen from their ancestors.

"It was very important for me," says 17-year-old American high school student Maya Hofstetter, who wants to piece together the fragments of her great-grandmother's painful history.

AFP has gathered testimony from new Austrians like Hofstetter who have benefited from a 2019 change in the law which took effect in September, making it possible for Holocaust victims' descendants to gain Austrian citizenship.

The motivations of the applicants -- whose relatives were all Jewish although the law does not concern only Jewish victims -- vary.

From sentimental, to a duty to remember, and for some, a sense of justice, Hofstetter and fellow American Noah Rohrlich, Gal Gershon in Israel, Tomas Diego Haas in Argentina and Robert Anderson in Britain explained in phone and video interviews why they chose to take the step.

- Forced exile - Their stories begin with snippets of history passed down through their family trees.

The forced exile of Maya Hofstetter's great-grandmother Stella Rinde Coburn began in August 1939, the year after Austria's annexation by Adolf Hitler's Third Reich.

Gershon's grandfather Eric Otto also left.

"He didn't want to leave Austria. It wasn't his decision," says the 46-year-old sales director for Israel's national carrier, El Al.

"When he was 13 years old in 1938, his parents put him on a ship to Palestine," he says.

Only after World War II did Otto learn that his family had died in the Nazi camps.

Austria had a Jewish population of some 200,000 before Nazi German soldiers marched in to annex the country.

More than 65,000 of them were killed in the Holocaust, with the vast majority of the rest having to flee to survive, settling in locations as far flung as Shanghai and Buenos Aires.

The latter was where Tomas Diego Haas's father ended up after bribing an Argentinian diplomat.

Haas, now 63, practises that most Viennese of professions: he is a psychoanalyst.

- 'The past affects the present' - Rohrlich's grandfather escaped before the outbreak of the war and got into Harvard in 1946, four years after his parents died in a concentration camp.

Rohrlich, a 25-year-old resident of the Washington DC area, remembers trying to get memories of Vienna from his grandfather.

"Anytime we asked him about it, we would usually get a one-sentence answer," he says.

A sobering piece of heritage which has reached him is the Gothic-lettered passport of his great-grandparents Egon and Cilly, stamped with the red "J" signifying they were Jews.

Many of those who had to leave were not keen on talking about the experience.

The priority was rather to draw a line under Austria and start afresh elsewhere.

For their descendants, becoming Austrian citizens is often a way of reconnecting with their forebears.

"Now, being an Austrian citizen and an engineer kind of makes me feel closer to him," says Rohrlich, referring to the fact he also shares his grandfather's profession.

Gershon speaks of "a very emotional journey".

"It was closing the story in honour of my grandfather's memory," he says, as well as an attempt to "correct history".

Despite her tender age, Hofstetter is well aware that "the past really does affect the present" and believes that learning about her family's experiences can help her become a "good person".

Her mother Jennifer Alexander, a social scientist for the American government, says that recent political developments in the United States have weighed heavy in her thinking.

"I'm glad my grandparents were not here to see America in the last four or five years. They would have been very upset," she says.

As for Anderson, who speaks of his "delight" when his Austrian paperwork came through, Brexit was a "very important" aspect in his decision to apply for citizenship in a European Union country.

"I feel European, not only British and I was extremely upset when the UK decided to leave the EU," he says, adding that the move was taken "for all the wrong reasons".