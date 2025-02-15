Author Of 30 Books, Double PHD Holder And Legend Poet Of Sindh Zulfiqar Laid Rest.
Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2025 | 08:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The funeral prayer of Dr Zulfiqar Sial was held in the village of Faridabad, Tehsil Bakrani Larkana on Saturday which was attended by Provincial Minister of Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, MPA Larkana Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Tariq Anwar Siyal, Town Chairman Shahrukh Anwar Siyal, Chairman District Council Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Laghari, Mayor Larkana Advocate Anwar Ali Lehar, Dr Zulfiqar Sial's son, the Registrar of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Fahad Jibran Siyal, professors, doctors, traders, and individuals from various schools of thought. After the prayer.
Dr Zulfiqar Siyal was laid to rest in the ancestral graveyard amidst hundreds of tearful eyes. On the other hand, condolences continue to pour in from former Provincial Minister of Interior MPA Suhail Anwar Sial and the sons of the deceased.
Dr Zulfiqar Siyal completed his PhD on the famous folk tale "Bali Mir Ali Nawaz." He served as a Medical Superintendent in various hospitals across Sindh, including Chandka Hospital Larkana and Civil Hospital Karachi.
Dr Zulfiqar Siyal authored more than 30 books and 17 peotry books on children's literature, an honor unmatched by any other poet in a Pakistani language, which also earned him a Presidential Award.
He achieved the distinction of being a double PhD holder by completing his PhD on the famous Sindhi story teller Mir Ali Nawaz Naz and Bali. He not only served twice as the Secretary General of the Sindhi Literary Society but also hosted popular programs on Sindhi tv, including "Vao Siao" and "Sangat." His poetry in urdu, Sindhi, Seraiki, and other languages has been sung by renowned singers of the subcontinent, including Mehdi Hassan, Noor Jehan, and other artists.
Dr Zulfiqar Siyal was the uncle of former Sindh Interior Minister Sardar Suhail Anwar Siyal and Tariq Anwar Siyal, and the father of Dr Fahad Jibran Sial and Daniel Siyal.
