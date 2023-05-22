UrduPoint.com

Authorities Begin Demolition Of Vast Mayotte Shantytown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Authorities begin demolition of vast Mayotte shantytown

Koungou, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Authorities on the French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte on Monday began demolishing homes in a large slum as part of a contested operation against sub-standard housing and illegal migration.

France has deployed hundreds of police officers in Mayotte -- the country's poorest region -- since April to prepare for a major slum-clearing initiative called Operation Wuambushu ("Take Back" in the local language).

Diggers started destroying the sheet-metal shacks in the Talus 2 slum in the Majicavo area at around 7:30 am (0430 GMT) on Monday, AFP journalists saw.

Police wielding crowbars entered the homes to check no one was inside before the destruction began, while the electricity and water supply was cut.

Mayotte's top state official Thierry Suquet said on the scene that there were "162 shacks slated for demolition".

"Today, half the families who lived in this neighbourhood have been re-housed," he added.

Some said they had been left without shelter, however.

"I have nowhere to live for the moment," said Fatima Youssouf, one of the oldest people in the shanty town at 55.

She added that she had been unable to remove some of her possessions from the home where she invested all her savings.

Another resident, Zenabou Souffou, wept at the sight of the construction machines, telling AFP she had been living in the area for 25 years and brought up seven children there.

Her husband, a demolition worker, had to be taken to hospital when he fainted as the work reached the door of his own mother's house, she added.

- 1,000 homes to raze - France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter that his "political initiative is paying off".

"We are continuing to destroy shanty towns where many families were living in disgraceful conditions, while offering to re-house them," he added.

Suquet also insisted that evicted families were being provided for, saying the state's "balanced" policy would offer "appropriate lodgings" to "French citizens and regularised foreigners living in these conditions".

Out of Mayotte's estimated 350,000 residents, half do not possess French nationality -- with the number falling to one-third in the shanty towns.

The French island sits in the impoverished Comoros Islands archipelago, with thousands of Comorans making the trip across to Mayotte in search of higher living standards every year.

The influx has caused major tensions on Mayotte, where many locals complain about crime and the strains put on overloaded state infrastructure.

Some associations have denounced Wuambushu as a "brutal" measure violating the rights of migrants, but local elected officials and many islanders have supported it.

The operation initially triggered clashes between youths and security forces and fuelled diplomatic tensions with the Comoros.

Expulsions of undocumented workers to the Comoros resumed on Wednesday after tensions cooled between the two territories.

The demolition of Talus 2 was originally scheduled to take place on April 25 but was suspended by a court decision. Two subsequent legal rulings then authorised the French state to proceed.

Operations there will last all week, Psylvia Dewas, the local official in charge of reducing illegal housing, told reporters.

Across Mayotte, around 1,000 sub-standard homes are slated for destruction.

Six families filed requests for re-housing Monday at the town hall in the neighbouring Talus 1 district, the prefecture said.

Showing his allocated lodgings in Talus 1 to AFP reporters, Abderrahmane Daoud said that "this isn't a home, see, there aren't even separate rooms.""How can I live here with my wife and children? Where will we sleep?"

Related Topics

India Police Electricity Water Interior Minister Twitter France Wife Comoros April All From Top Court Housing

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with NY ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre signs MoU with NYU Abu Dhabi to bolster collabo ..

13 minutes ago
 ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

ICESCO’s Sharjah office announces new strategy

27 minutes ago
 25 government communication experts participate in ..

25 government communication experts participate in integrated training programme ..

28 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation D ..

Sharjah Ruler reorganises Sharjah Civil Aviation Department

42 minutes ago
 ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ com ..

ADIHEX launches first ‘Best Hunting Knife’ competition

43 minutes ago
 Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affec ..

Indonesian Humanitarian Assistance for Flood Affectees of Sindh and Balochistan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.