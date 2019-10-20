UrduPoint.com
Authorities Declare Curfew In Chile Capital After Violent Protests

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Authorities declare curfew in Chile capital after violent protests

Santiago, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Chilean authorities were imposing a curfew on the capital Santiago on Saturday night, a top security official said, amid a state of emergency after two days of violent protests.

"Having analyzed the situation and the appalling actions that occurred today, I have made the decision to suspend freedoms and movement through a total curfew," said Army General Javier Iturriaga, who is overseeing security in Santiago.

The curfew would take effect at 0100 GMT Sunday.

