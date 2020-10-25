Authorities nix bid of Slovak club to test fans for virus

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :An offer by a leading Slovak football club to provide free coronavirus tests to fans so they could attend a top league match on Sunday has fallen flat after health authorities rejected the idea.

Based in the town of Dunajska Streda in southern Slovakia, DAC 1904 currently lead the table.

The club offered fans free tests so they could fill the stands for a Sunday match against second-placed Slovan Bratislava, but to no avail.

"The Regional Public Health authority sent us a letter in which they banned the testing," DAC owner Oszkar Vilagi said in a video message.

"I apologise to all those to whom we have given a little hope that they would again experience a real football match on Sunday," he added.

An EU country of 5.4 million people, Slovakia plans free testing for all residents on a voluntary basis as it struggles with a spike in cases.