Authorities Warn Of Mounting Risks Of Natural Disasters In July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

Authorities warn of mounting risks of natural disasters in July

BEIJING, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Chinese authorities on Wednesday warned of mounting risks of natural disasters in July as the country's major river basins enter flood season.

This month, floods may occur in some of the country's major rivers, including the Yangtze, Yellow, Huaihe and Heilongjiang rivers, as well as their tributaries and neighboring water bodies, according to the China National Commission for Disaster Reduction and the Ministry of Emergency Management.

Severe convective weather such as strong winds, hail and tornados is also expected to hit vast parts of China this month.

High precipitation in hilly areas is raising the odds of geological disasters, warned the authorities, urging some regions in south and southwest China to brace for such events.

