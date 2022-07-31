Auto racing: IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix results

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :results on Sunday in the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in Indianapolis, Indiana: 1. Alexander Rossi (USA) 85 laps in 1hr 48min 39.1825sec (avg speed 114.483 mph/184.24 Km/h), 2. Christian Lundgaard (DEN) at 3.5441sec, 3. Will Power (AUS) same lap, 4.

Scott McLaughlin (NZL) s.l., 5. Josef Newgarden (USA) s.l., 6. Rinus VeeKay (NED) s.l., 7. Graham Rahal (USA) s.l., 8. Scott Dixon (NZL) s.l., 9. Felix Rosenqvist (SWE) s.l., 10. Alex Palou (ESP) s.l.

Overall standings after 13 of 17 races:1. Will Power (AUS) 431 pts, 2. Marcus Ericsson (SWE) 422, 3. Josef Newgarden (USA) 399, 4. Scott Dixon (NZL) 393, 5. Pato O'Ward (MEX) 385