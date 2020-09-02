UrduPoint.com
Auto Sales In Turkey More Than Doubled In August

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:40 PM

Auto sales in Turkey more than doubled in August

ANKARA, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Turkey were up 134.5% year-on-year in August, according to data released by an industry group on Wednesday.

A total of 61,533 vehicles were sold across Turkey last month, marking a significant rise from 26,234 in August 2019, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said.

Passenger cars accounted for 44,372 of the sales last month and LCV sales stood at 17,161, up by 106% and 265%, respectively, year-on-year.

From January to August, Turkey's automotive market expanded 68.4% on an annual basis to 403,002 units.

Passenger car sales increased 64.2% to 317,394 and LCV sales soared 86.1% to 85,608 in the first eight months of 2020.

