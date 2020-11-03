UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Auto Sales In Turkey Nearly Doubled In October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 01:50 PM

Auto sales in Turkey nearly doubled in October

ANKARA, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Turkey were up 93% year-on-year in October, according to data released by an industry group on Tuesday.

A total of 76,341 vehicles were sold across Turkey last month, marking a 90.

9% rise from October 2019, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) said.

Some 18,932 light commercial vehicles were sold in October, up 102.6% year-on-year.

From January to October, Turkey's automotive market expanded 78.1% on an annual basis to 588,354 units.

Passenger car sales increased 73.1% to 465,031 and LCV sales soared 99.7% to 123,323 in the first nine months of 2020.

Related Topics

Turkey Vehicles Car January October 2019 2020 Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Punjab CM spent resources in under-developed areas ..

17 minutes ago

SHUAA pays off 2017 $100 million bond

26 minutes ago

Mansoor Bin Mohammed: Dubai Sports Council will co ..

43 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Receives Credentials of Sudan Permane ..

43 minutes ago

Punjab govt announces to celebrate “Rahmatul Lil ..

51 minutes ago

Huawei established 24th ICT Academy to promote Adv ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.