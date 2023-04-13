Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Auto Shanghai 2023 To Be Held In Late April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Auto Shanghai 2023 to be held in late April

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) --:The 20th Shanghai International automobile Industry Exhibition is scheduled to be held from April 18 to 27, the organizer announced on Thursday.

The exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2023, is the first A-class international auto show to be held in China since the country optimized its COVID-19 response.

Over 1,000 enterprises from all over the world have registered to participate in the auto show at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). With 13 indoor exhibition halls, it boasts a total exhibition area of more than 360,000 square meters.

The show organizer said the event will inject great confidence and vitality into the global auto market.

Related Topics

World China Shanghai April Market Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2023

32 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

37 minutes ago
 UAE stock markets rally continues

UAE stock markets rally continues

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 hours ago
 Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, ..

Al-Sayegh meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of ..

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Stra ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed approves Dubai Endowments Strategy

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.