Auto Shanghai 2023 to be held in late April

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) --:The 20th Shanghai International automobile Industry Exhibition is scheduled to be held from April 18 to 27, the organizer announced on Thursday.

The exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2023, is the first A-class international auto show to be held in China since the country optimized its COVID-19 response.

Over 1,000 enterprises from all over the world have registered to participate in the auto show at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). With 13 indoor exhibition halls, it boasts a total exhibition area of more than 360,000 square meters.

The show organizer said the event will inject great confidence and vitality into the global auto market.