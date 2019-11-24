Autumn in Gilgit Baltistan: Golden color of natural landscapes gives a fascinating view

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT BALTISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Every season brings a different shade of color to the natural landscapes of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) but it is more fascinating to visit the area in autumn season — starting from mid of September till end of November.

Autumn is, but a golden season in the area as it turns almost everything golden with all hues yellow, gold and orange.

The misty mornings, pleasant nights, red-carpeted gardens and rustle of fallen leaves make the whole area into an enchanted place.

Although the entire area of Gilgit Baltistan is known for its beautiful landscapes but districts Hunza, Nagir, Gilgit, Ghezer and areas of Baltisatn Division are best holiday destinations, especially during the colorful autumn season of the area.

In GB, all seasons are very apparent: The spring season is lush green, the summer is hot, the winter is cold, but in autumn, the entire GB presents altogether a different and unique golden shade of color.

Zareena Begum, hailing from upper Hunza, is running a shop decorated with dry and fresh fruits, pure honey and cultural caps. A few years ago, soon after the end of summer, she used to close down her business due to short period of tourism season. But now, she is happy due to boosting tourism in the autumn and winter season too. Thus her business is flourishing with the flourishing tourism industry in the area.

Talking to APP, Wajid Ali, a tour operator, said due to conducive tourism environment, people related to the industry are very happy these days. He said, "Other than summer, tourists from across the world should visit Gilgit Baltistan during autumn too.

" Abdul Rehman Bukhari, a working Journalist hailing from GB, who is promoting winter and autumn tourism in the area, has lauded the efforts of the incumbent government for promoting tourism industry in the area.

He said relaxation in visa and No Objection Certificate policy for foreign tourists is a good step for the promotion of tourism and hotel industry in the area.

However, further steps are needed to be taken in the far flung areas for promotion of winter and autumn tourism, he added.

Munawar Hussain Nagri from district Nagir said influx of tourists to Gilgit Baltistan, especially in autumn has sent a global message to the world community that GB is a safe haven for tourists. He, however, said its beauty remains largely unexplored and its hospitality has no match.

Munawar Hussain said tourists from Pakistan and abroad come to districts Nagir and Hunza to enjoy the scenic views of autumn. "It is a great time to break out the jackets, coats, boots, scarves and hats in preparation for the change in season", he added.

Abdullah, a tourist hailing from Karachi said the season is absolutely perfect for taking beautiful scenic photos and spending time outdoors. He said nothing can relax and rejuvenate more than enjoying nature and the surrounding sceneries.

The tourist said, "GB is peaceful area and the people are very hospitable, I recommend that those who want to go for outing or long trip, for them, the GB is very suitable destination, especially during the autumn season.

He said it is also a great time to go for camping, fishing, and long drive for spending quality time with family.