UrduPoint.com

Autumn Trade Fairs Open In Hong Kong To Boost Business Deals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 05:00 PM

Autumn trade fairs open in Hong Kong to boost business deals

HONG KONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Seven autumn trade fairs, organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened here Wednesday, showcasing a range of cutting-edge tech products, solutions, services and intelligence.

The seven fairs, held in the form of "physical + online", featured more than 1,700 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions. The physical fairs will run until Oct. 30 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center and the online fairs will run until Nov. 6.

Under the COVID-19 pandemic, many countries and regions have imposed travel restrictions and the exhibition industry has been inevitably affected. To help small and medium-sized enterprises capture new opportunities, the HKTDC brought together its seven autumn trade fairs into a single "physical + online" platform this year.

The fairs showcased products and services presented by different industries including electronics, information technology, healthcare and lighting.

Benjamin Chau, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said earlier that given October was traditionally the peak sourcing season, the adoption of a hybrid exhibition format would enable buyers and suppliers to continue their meetings and seize business opportunities in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A booth set up by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government showcased a string of technology solutions that facilitate smart city development and enhance public services.

Many products in the fairs were related to the theme of anti-epidemic. A local start-up company that mainly studied the technology of attaching photo catalyst materials to different products joined the exhibition for the first time. They hoped to promote their new household products including lighting and place mat through the trade show.

For the online fairs, the HKTDC has invited overseas buyers to conduct business discussions with exhibitors via video conferencing. The online fairs also featured an artificial intelligence-powered online business matching platform to bring exhibitors together with potential buyers.

According to the HKSAR government statistics, Hong Kong's total exports were valued at 3,141.3 billion HK Dollars (about 403.86 billion U.S. dollars) from January to August this year, representing year-on-year growth of 29 percent.

The HKTDC said the figure demonstrated how global demand has rebounded along with a stronger industry need for sourcing new products.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Business Company Hong Kong January August October From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Colombian President meets Ahmed Al Jarwan, Interna ..

Colombian President meets Ahmed Al Jarwan, International Parliament for Toleranc ..

16 minutes ago
 PM says violence for political purposes will not b ..

PM says violence for political purposes will not be allowed

21 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen: Lebanese Information Minister’s Co ..

Al-Othaimeen: Lebanese Information Minister’s Comments are Unacceptable, and h ..

38 minutes ago
 Legal migration, job security, universal skill dev ..

Legal migration, job security, universal skill development, certification to be ..

9 minutes ago
 E-certificate of origin to facilitate China-Pakist ..

E-certificate of origin to facilitate China-Pakistan free trade

9 minutes ago
 DC witnesses auction of vegetables, fruit

DC witnesses auction of vegetables, fruit

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.