UrduPoint.com

Avalanche Bury Lightning 7-0 To Take 2-0 Lead In Stanley Cup Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Avalanche bury Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar scored two goals apiece as the Colorado Avalanche thrashed the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 on Saturday to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

The two-time defending champion Lightning, who rallied from 2-0 down to beat the New York Rangers in six games in the Eastern Conference final, struggled all night in the face of Colorado's devastating speed and skill.

Nichushkin put the Avalanche ahead at 2:54 of the first period with a power-play goal, redirecting Andre Burakovksy's pass past Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Colorado doubled the score at 7:55 of the first, The Avs offense barrelling through the Tampa Bay's defense and defenseman Josh Manson putting a slapshot from the right face-off circle over the shoulder of Vasilevskiy.

Less than 10 minutes into the first the Avs had a 15-1 shot advantage.

Burakovsky, who scored the game-winner in overtime in game one, made it 3-0 at 13:52 of the first on a rebound of a Mikka Rantanen's shot.

Colorado became just the third team in the history of the Stanley Cup Final to score at least three first-period goals in each of the first two games, joining the 1981 New York Islanders and the 1936 Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay had more success slowing the Avalanche to start the second, but they struggled to build any offensive momentum.

A Tampa Bay turnover behind the net opened the door for a fourth Avalanche goal, Nichushkin making it 4-0.

Ten minutes later Vasilevskiy came up with a massive save of a Nichushkin shot, but Darren Helm beat him on a breakaway at 16:26 of the second to send it to the second intermission with the Avalanche up 5-0.

Colorado continued to pour it on in the third as Makar scored a short-handed goal and a power-play goal to push the lead to 7-0.

Makar became the second defenseman in NHL history to score a short-handed goal and a power-play goal in the same Stanley Cup Final game after Boston's Glen Wesley in 1988.

"I feel like we just stuck to our game plan," Makar said. "We did a really good job of just playing our systems. We just wanted to make sure we kept our feet moving." Rantanen finished with three assists for the Avs and goalie Darcy Kuemper made 16 saves.

The Lightning, trying to become the first team to win the Stanley Cup in three straight seasons since the New York Islanders won four from 1980 through 1983, will try to regroup when they host game three on Monday.

"It's always the next game is the hardest one," Makar said. "We want to get on top of them early. Obviously we're going to their home territory. We're just going to stick to our game plan and overall play aggressive."bb/dh

Related Topics

Rangers Job Stanley Same Lead Circle Boston Tampa Detroit New York Turkish Lira All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

11 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

12 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

12 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.