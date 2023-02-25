Avalanche kills 4 in N. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Four people have been killed as an avalanche hit a village in Arghanjkhwa district of Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan province, said Qari Maazudin Ahmadi, head of information and culture of Badakhshan province on Saturday.

The incident took place in Tak Archa village late Friday, killing four people, the official told reporters without providing more details.

A similar incident claimed four lives and destroyed 30 houses in Kofab district of the province last week.

Avalanches have killed more than three dozen lives and destroyed scores of residential houses in the mountainous Badakhshan province over the past weeks.

Heavy snowfall, freezing weather, flooding and avalanches have killed nearly 200 people, including women and children, across Afghanistan over the past month.