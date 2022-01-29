UrduPoint.com

Avalanche Star MacKinnon Diagnosed With Facial Fracture

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon has been diagnosed with a facial fracture and a concussion after being bloodied by a hard hit in Wednesday's NHL game, the team announced on Friday.

The 26-year-old Canadian will miss at least three games and his status for the NHL All-Star game on February 5 is in doubt.

MacKinnon suffered a cut to the face in the first period of a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins and did not return. He was blindsided by Bruins forward Taylor Hall and sent crashing to the ice.

MacKinnon was in obvious pain as blood pooled around him on the ice.

Hall was originally given a five-minute major but that was reduced to a two minute interference call after video review. Hall's shoulder hit from the side also caused MacKinnon's stick to come up and hit him in the face.

MacKinnon was injured on just his second shift of the game.

MacKinnon has nine goals and 31 assists in 27 games for Colorado this season. On Monday he recorded the 600th assist of is career against the Chicago Blackhawks.

