ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 12 others injured in an avalanche caused by heavy snowfall in the city of Khorugh in eastern Tajikistan, according to official sources.

"As a result of the avalanche, four apartments were completely destroyed, while 35 houses and five farm buildings were partially damaged," the Tajik Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (KHF) said in a statement.

The statement noted that the KHF regional commission is conducting efforts to determine the true extent of the damage caused by the avalanche.

Avalanche danger will persist until Sunday, according to the statement, which cited meteorological reports.