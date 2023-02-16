UrduPoint.com

Avalanche Strikes Tajikistan's Eastern City, Leaving 15 Dead, 12 Injured

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Avalanche strikes Tajikistan's eastern city, leaving 15 dead, 12 injured

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 12 others injured in an avalanche caused by heavy snowfall in the city of Khorugh in eastern Tajikistan, according to official sources.

"As a result of the avalanche, four apartments were completely destroyed, while 35 houses and five farm buildings were partially damaged," the Tajik Committee of Emergency Situations and Civil Defense (KHF) said in a statement.

The statement noted that the KHF regional commission is conducting efforts to determine the true extent of the damage caused by the avalanche.

Avalanche danger will persist until Sunday, according to the statement, which cited meteorological reports.

Related Topics

Injured Khorugh Tajikistan Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

20 minutes ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

1 hour ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.