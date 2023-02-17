Avalanches kill at least 12 in northeastern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Several avalanches in the northeastern Afghan province of Badakhshan had killed at least 12 people in the last four days, a local official said on Friday.

The avalanches occurred due to excessive snowfall in Raghistan and Deraim districts of the mountainous province that borders Tajikistan and Pakistan, said Maulvi Mohammad Akram Akbari, director of Natural Disaster Management.

The avalanches also injured 12 people and destroyed 50 homes, he added.