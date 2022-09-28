UrduPoint.com

Average Salary For Women In Japan Tops First-ever 3 Mln Yen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 28, 2022 | 05:40 PM

TOKYO, Sept. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) APP):The average annual salary of female private-sector workers in Japan came to 3.02 million Yen (20,867 U.S. Dollars) in 2021, exceeding 3 million yen for the first time ever, government statistics revealed Wednesday.

According to a survey released by the National Tax Agency, the average salary of all private-sector workers was 4.

43 million yen (30,613 dollars) last year, a 2.4-percent increase from 2020, up for the first time in three years.

The average pay for men in 2021 stood at 5.45 million yen (37,661 dollars), the highest since 2002 but still below the record 5.77 million yen (39,872 dollars) logged in 1997.

The gender pay gap remained large in Japan, with women being paid about 45 percent less than that for men.

