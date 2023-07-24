Average summer vacation budget rises 20 pct in Japan: survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) --:A recent survey found that people in Japan are setting aside a bigger budget for this year's summer vacation, despite their daily life having become more expensive, local media reported on Monday.

The planned summer vacation spending per person in Japan is up 20 percent year-on-year to 60,146 Yen (about 425 U.S. Dollars) on average, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the new survey by private-sector research firm Intage.

The survey, covering more than 2,500 people nationwide, asked for reasons for a bigger budget, with many people answering they no longer feel the need to restrict their activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, some respondents said that the impact of inflation such as higher gasoline costs pushes up their budget, according to the survey.

Hiromasa Tanaka, Intage's Director of Consumer Research Center said that "It seems like people are trying to cut their transport costs, and spend more on food or local specialties at their destination instead."