Average temperatures in March hit record high in northern to western Japan

Tokyo,April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Japanese weather officials said most regions in Japan logged record-high average temperatures for March this year.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), average temperatures in checkpoints from northern to western Japan were higher than the norm by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, making this March the warmest since record-keeping began in 1946.

The figures were higher in 114 checkpoints out of 153 across the country.

By region, the average temperatures in northern and eastern Japan were up 3.4 degrees, a record high, while in western Japan, the rise of 2.6 degrees tied the record of March 2021.

The average temperatures in the northern cities of Sapporo and Sendai in March were 3.8 degrees higher than the norm, while the figures in central Tokyo and Nagoya were 3.5 degrees higher, and in Osaka 3.1 degrees, and Fukuoka 2.8 degrees.