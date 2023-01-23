Avian flu could decimate Australian black swans: study

SYDNEY, Jan. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) --:A new research led by the University of Queensland (UQ) has revealed that the unique genetics of Australian black swan leaves the species vulnerable to viral illnesses such as avian flu.

The research, published in Genome Biology on Monday, generated a first-ever genome of the black swan, which revealed the species lacks some immune genes which help other wild waterfowl combat infectious diseases, implicating the importance of biosecurity and conservation awareness.

Co-author of the paper Kirsty Short from UQ's school of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences said the geographic isolation of Australia's black swans means limited exposure to pathogens commonly found in other parts of the world, leading to reduced immune diversity.

"Unlike Mallard ducks for example, black swans are extremely sensitive to highly pathogenic avian influenza -- HPAI which is often referred to as bird flu -- and can die from it within three days," Short said.