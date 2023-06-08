Award ceremony of Chinese Bridge competition in Iran held in Tehran

TEHRAN, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The award ceremony of the 22nd "Chinese Bridge" Chinese language proficiency competition for Iranian college students was held at the University of Tehran here in the Iranian capital on Wednesday.

The ceremony was attended by Chinese Ambassador to Iran Chang Hua and the university's Vice President Mohammad Marandi, as well as a number of scholars and hundreds of college students.

In remarks at the ceremony, Chang said more than half a century has passed since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between China and Iran, and during this period, the two countries have had close and win-win cooperation, which is an example of building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Chang said language is the crystallization of human wisdom and serves as a bridge for improving mutual understanding among nations and peoples.

The ambassador expressed hopes that contestants and Chinese language lovers in Iran could use language as a channel to know better about China, so as to better promote bilateral exchanges in various fields.