Open Menu

Award-winning Film 'In Flames' To Be Released On Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Award-winning film 'In Flames' to be released on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Pakistani filmmaker Zarrar Khan is passionate about unveiling a tantalising glimpse of his globally recognised psychological thriller masterpiece, 'In Flames', being released on Friday.

The film is believed to captivate audience in Pakistan with an exclusive 10-day screening at various leading cinemas of the country. Written and directed by the most talented Pakistani filmmaker, Khan, ‘In Flames’ aims to explore the consequences of living in the confines of a fiercely patriarchal society.

The movie is themed to illuminate the psychological impact of oppression and the complexities of young love in Pakistan.

Earlier, the movie has garnered global appreciation and recognition at prestigious international film festivals such as the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival.

Thriller masterpiece will have a special screening for ten days.

The film is produced by Anam Abbas while the Executive Producers are Shant Joshi, Todd Brown, and Maxim Kotri.

The main cast of 'In Flames' includes Ramisha Nawal, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Adnan Shah Tipu and Umair Javed.

The story of the film revolves around a mother and daughter and covers themes of women's rights in the backdrop of patriarchal values.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Young Toronto Busan Kotri Women Love

Recent Stories

Applications sought for 37th Khwarizmi Internation ..

Applications sought for 37th Khwarizmi International Award

4 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi visits Palestine Embassy; c ..

President Dr Arif Alvi visits Palestine Embassy; calls for ceasefire, humanitari ..

4 minutes ago
 Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

Bulls rule PSX as index crosses 50,000 points

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of D ..

Sharjah CP appoints Adel Al Naqbi as director of Dibba Al Hisn Ruler’s Court

43 minutes ago
 Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest ..

Gold prices rallied today, reaching their highest levels in two and a half month ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Champi ..

Abu Dhabi hosts Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship with participation of 2 ..

1 hour ago
National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a global ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 establishes a globally impactful and competitive s ..

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains Rs1.47 against Dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.47 against Dollar

4 minutes ago
 International poster exhibition kicked off at SABS ..

International poster exhibition kicked off at SABS University Jamshoro

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan "disappointed" over outcome of UNSC's Gaz ..

Pakistan "disappointed" over outcome of UNSC's Gaza meeting; calls for end to bo ..

2 minutes ago
 Nation remembers renowned playback singer Zubaida ..

Nation remembers renowned playback singer Zubaida Khanum

2 minutes ago
 Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" i ..

Successful experiment of "Ababeel weapon system" is a reflection of the revoluti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous