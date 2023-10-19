Award-winning film 'In Flames' to be released on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Pakistani filmmaker Zarrar Khan is passionate about unveiling a tantalising glimpse of his globally recognised psychological thriller masterpiece, 'In Flames', being released on Friday.

The film is believed to captivate audience in Pakistan with an exclusive 10-day screening at various leading cinemas of the country. Written and directed by the most talented Pakistani filmmaker, Khan, ‘In Flames’ aims to explore the consequences of living in the confines of a fiercely patriarchal society.

The movie is themed to illuminate the psychological impact of oppression and the complexities of young love in Pakistan.

Earlier, the movie has garnered global appreciation and recognition at prestigious international film festivals such as the 76th Cannes Film Festival, the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival.

Thriller masterpiece will have a special screening for ten days.

The film is produced by Anam Abbas while the Executive Producers are Shant Joshi, Todd Brown, and Maxim Kotri.

The main cast of 'In Flames' includes Ramisha Nawal, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Adnan Shah Tipu and Umair Javed.

The story of the film revolves around a mother and daughter and covers themes of women's rights in the backdrop of patriarchal values.