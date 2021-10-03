Awoniyi strikes twice as Union beat Mainz

Berlin, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi netted two goals against his old club Sunday as Union Berlin fought from a goal down to beat Mainz 2-1 and continue their fine start to the Bundesliga season.

Awoniyi struck twice in four minutes in the second half to give high-flying Union their first away win of the season and fire them up to seventh in the table.

After a sluggish first half with few chances at either end, it was Union loanee Marcus Ingvartsen who gave Mainz the lead shortly before the break.

A mistake from Union midfielder Genki Haraguchi allowed the home side to launch a lightning-quick attack down the left, and the unmarked Ingvartsen stroked Karim Onisiwo's low cross inside the near post.

But it was former Mainz striker Awoniyi who had the last laugh as Union bounced back after the break.

Having missed a handful of chances throughout the game, the Nigerian levelled the scores with a cool finish on the counter-attack 20 minutes from time.

A few minutes later, the 24-year-old scored an almost carbon copy of his equaliser to put Union ahead, once again latching onto a long ball and holding off the Mainz back line before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.