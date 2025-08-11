Azadi Day Celebrations Preparations Underway
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2025 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) As the countdown to Independence day begins,citizens of Sargodha were buzzing with excitement where young people rush for Azadi deals,children eagerly choose flags and festive accessories and women prepare with vibrant patriotic outfits.
APP Sargodha observed that the festive atmosphere has sparked a surge in sales as shoppers eagerly hunt for flags,green and white accessories and the latest patriotic clothing.
“This year,we have seen a huge increase in demand compared to previous years,”said a shop owner in the city market.
Youngsters shared their excitement with one student saying,“I love how the whole city comes alive with colors and energy it makes me proud to celebrate Azadi.”
Meanwhile,many citizens from various areas also expressed joy at seeing communities come together to decorate streets and homes,adding,“the decorations really bring the spirit of freedom to life.”
On the other hand,retailers not only in shopping malls and markets but also online were offering special discounts and bundles to attract customers this Independence Day.
Shopping malls were brightly lit up with green and white decorations,adding to the festive mood,while many people were busy decorating their cars with flags and patriotic colors to join in the celebrations.
Meanwhile,roadside stalls were bustling with activity,overflowing with vibrant flags and accessories.
This creates a lively and colorful atmosphere that brightens urban centers across the country as communities come together to celebrate Azadi with pride and enthusiasm,said a citizen from Sargodha.
According to Sillanwali citizens,special preparations extend beyond clothing and decorations with bakeries and sweet shops offering Independence day-themed cakes and treats.
Shopkeepers report a significant increase in orders for cakes decorated in green and white,shaped like flags or inscribed with patriotic messages.
“People love to celebrate with something sweet and our Azadi cakes have become very popular this year,” said a local baker.
Other shopkeepers from Khushab to Mianwali echoed the sentiment,sharing that customers were planning family gatherings and parties centered around Independence day celebrations.
“From traditional sweets to custom cakes and festive decor,the excitement is palpable,”remarked a market vendor.
The combined energy of sales,decorations and special treats was making this Azadi celebration one of the most vibrant in recent memory,said a citizen from Sargodha.
