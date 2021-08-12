UrduPoint.com

Aztec Spirit Lives On In Mexico After 500 Years

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Aztec spirit lives on in Mexico after 500 years

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Traditional healers and dancers resplendent in feather headdresses and body paint perform ancient rites in the heart of Mexico City, keeping the Aztec spirit alive five centuries after the Spanish conquest.

On Friday, the Mexican authorities will commemorate the 500th anniversary of the "fall" of the Aztec capital Tenochtitlan to the conquistadors and their indigenous allies.

But Sergio Segura Octocayohua and others like him who strive to preserve Aztec culture plan their own celebrations the day before in honor of the "heroic defense" of the city.

"Despite being distorted, our identity, philosophy and history live on," Octocayohua said during a break from overseeing healing rituals in the heart of the capital's historic district.

"We no longer fight with weapons. Now we fight with words, identity and dance," the 58-year-old said.

All around, people of all ages performed choreographies that alternate twists, stomps and energetic movements of their limbs, accentuated by their colorful plumes and the rattling of seeds tied on legs.

- 'Still alive?' - Crowds of tourists stopped to watch -- some exclaiming "This is Mexico!" -- as the rhythm of the huehuetl, a traditional drum, mixed with the aromas of incense and corn from street food.

"Suddenly they see us and say 'oh, wow, are they still alive? How weird!'" veteran dancer and tour guide Tezcatlipoca, who only gave one name, said wryly.

"Seeing it as a show is good because this has not died," the 70-year-old added.

Dance and purification rituals on the site of the ancient Aztec capital resonate deeply for those seeking to safeguard the traditions for future generations.

"It's one of the places with the most cosmic energy, but it must be cleaned because it has also seen a lot of blood," said Octocayohua.

He views the conquest by the Spanish, with its battles and massacres, as a "humiliation." Dance, based on the movements of the moon and the sun, is the most visual manifestation of a thriving spiritual and philosophical movement that aspires to restore the splendor of the Aztec legacy.

"Dance is a way to understand their values and view of the cosmos," said Ocelocoatl Ramirez, whose foundation Zemanauak Tlamachtiloyan seeks to preserve the indigenous culture.

"The purpose is to share it with people, to do something in communion," added Ramirez, who for decades has instructed enthusiasts who dance amid the aroma of medicinal plants.

- 'My being shines' - The rhythm of the huehuetl drum and the deep sound of the atecocolli, a seashell used as a kind of trumpet, seem to appeal to young people in particular.

"If I dance some of my culture, my being shines -- I shine -- I feel at one with the universe," said Maria Cervantes, 22, who has been a student of Ramirez since she was 15.

Another ancient custom that has endured since Tenochtitlan times is the city's renowned street food.

The smell of corn wafts through the streets of the historic center.

Minerva Martinez, 40, sells tlayudas, a type of corn tortilla that dates back to pre-Hispanic times.

"The Mexica (Aztecs) also cultivated it and we farmers also plant the corn," said Martinez, an indigenous Otomi who believes that the Tenochtitlan legacy "still exists." Scholars trace the roots of street food back to the laborious preparation of ingredients and dishes such as tortillas or tamales -- a type of corn dumpling -- whose consumption also had a ritual nature.

"This complexity means street food has always been a traditional reference point -- totally Mexican and pre-Hispanic," said chef and historian Rodrigo Llanes.

jla/dr/sst

Related Topics

Student Died Young Guide Mexico City SITE All From Share Blood Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2021

16 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener ..

Italian teen Sinner stumbles in ATP Toronto opener

9 hours ago
 Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite C ..

Bikers flock to giant South Dakota rally despite Covid surge

9 hours ago
 Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital ..

Taliban Announce Recapture of 2 Provincial Capital Airports

9 hours ago
 UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Ki ..

UN Chief Strongly Condemns Rebel Attack in Mali Killing 51 People - Spokesman

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.