UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BA Art Sale As It Struggles With Virus Impact

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

BA art sale as it struggles with virus impact

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :British Airways is selling off artworks thought to be worth millions of Pounds as the troubled airline seeks to raise funds as it struggles through the coronavirus crisis, it was claimed Thursday.

A collection of work by artists including Damien Hirst, Bridget Riley and Peter Doig, which have previously been displayed in the airline's lounges, are expected to be put up for sale.

Some of the works are thought to be worth at least £1 million (1.1 million euros, $1.3 million) each.

A British Airways spokesperson refused to confirm or deny the sale, but officials with knowledge of the matter said it was having some of its artwork valued as it seeks to prevent job losses because of the pandemic fallout.

Last month, the airline's owner IAG reported a net loss of 1.68 billion Euros ($1.8 billion) in the three months to the end of March.

News of the sharp loss came just days after IAG outlined plans to axe up to 12,000 BA staff, as it struggles to cope with evaporating demand for air travel.

And it said passenger demand will take years to recover to 2019 levels.

London's Evening Standard newspaper, which first reported news of the art sale, said auction house Sotheby's had been brought in to arrange any sell-offs.

Related Topics

Job Sale March 2019 Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant embodies UAE&#039;s r ..

2 hours ago

30% of Sharjah government employees back to office ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala central to our nationâ€™s ambitions, says ..

3 hours ago

OIC Womenâ€™s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

3 hours ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

3 hours ago

MotoGP 2020 season to start July 19 in Spain

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.