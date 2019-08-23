UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BA Pilots To Strike For Three Days In September

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:10 PM

BA pilots to strike for three days in September

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :British Airways pilots on Friday said they will strike for three days in September in a dispute over pay, in a move that could affect tens of thousands of travellers.

The strikes on September 9, 10 and 27 were announced by the British Airline Pilots Association (Balpa), which said there had been a 93-percent vote in favour of industrial action.

"It is completely unacceptable that Balpa is destroying the travel plans of tens of thousands of our customers with this unjustifiable strike action," said the airline.

"We are extremely sorry that after many months of negotiations, based on a very fair offer, Balpa has decided on this reckless course of action," it said.

British Airways said it would change schedules to try and ensure as many people as possible can take their flights but warned that "many" customers will not be able to travel.

"We will be offering refunds and re-bookings for passengers booked on cancelled flights," it said.

Balpa said the strikes were "a last resort" but added that pilots had made "sacrifice after sacrifice" in recent years.

Balpa estimated each day of strike action would cost the company around £40 million (44 million Euros, $49 million).

Related Topics

Vote Company Turkish Lira September (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

School Closures Triple in Western, Central Africa ..

3 minutes ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Says Bloc Can Offer Expert ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister raising voice for Kashmiri people a ..

4 minutes ago

Jadeja leads India to 297 in first Test

4 minutes ago

Governor Punjab convenes VCs conference on Aug 29

4 minutes ago

Creators of Russia's Humanoid Robot Consider Its F ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.